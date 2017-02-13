- Calories per serving 512
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 102mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 187mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Slow Cooker Chicken with Tarragon and Leeks
Not only does the chicken cook in the slow-cooker, so do the baby new potaotes and leeks!
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken, leeks, wine, and salt.
Step 2
Cover; cook on high for 3–4 hours or on low for 6–7 hours until chicken and potatoes are tender.
Step 3
Transfer chicken and all but 4 potatoes evenly to plates. Use a fork to smash remaining potatoes into cooking liquid.
Step 4
Add peas, milk, and yogurt; cook for about 10 minutes or just until heated through. Spoon over chicken, and sprinkle with tarragon.