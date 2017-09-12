Stir-fry is a quick and healthy meal, perfect for a weeknight dinner in minutes and amazing as leftovers for lunch. It’s also versatile: You can easily tinker with the dish by trying new ingredients. One simple way to spice things up? Add ginger to your stir-fry–it’s flavorful, packs major health benefits, and is thought to rev your sex drive too. Our libido-boosting stir-fry has other health perks as well; here’s what you’re getting when you make this tasty meal.

First, you’ve got the fresh ginger to spice things up, but there’s other libido boosters in here too. Skirt steak provides a hit of iron, which helps to keep energy up. The asparagus and brown rice in this dish contain zinc, which may be linked to testosterone production, a crucial sex hormone in both men and women.

Another bonus? This dish is only 318 calories per serving, despite offering a hearty serving of protein and fiber to fill you up. It’ll be healthier than ordering takeout–you know what’s in it, and it’s lighter in sodium and calories, plus you’ll have an easier time controlling portion sizes than when you’re eating straight out of that to-go box.

Try it next time you’re in the mood for a fun night in for you and your partner. Sharing a romantic and tasty dinner together is the perfect way to start things off. Your kitchen will smell amazing as you make your way to the bedroom.

Prep: 20 minutes; Marinate: 15 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.