Penne Primavera

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vegetables
  • 6 ounces whole-grain penne
  • 2/3 cup low-fat evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan
  • 3/4 tablespoon flour
  • Salt and pepper

How to Make It

Put a large pot of water on stove to boil. Put vegetables into boiling water; cook for 2 minutes or until colors intensify. With a slotted spoon, transfer veggies to a paper towel–lined plate. Then put penne into the boiling water; cook according to package directions. In a saucepan, heat evaporated milk over medium heat for 1 minute. Whisk in Parmesan and then flour until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Stir in vegetables and pasta. Serve hot.

