Spring Salad of Roasted Asparagus, Goat Cheese, and Toasted Pine Nuts

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup salad, 1 tablespoon vinaigrette, and 1/4 pound asparagus (about 6 spears))
Lori Powell
March 2016

Pair roasted red and golden beets and goat cheese with crisp baby greens and walnuts for a salad that screams summertime. Ready in under 30 minutes, this side dish is healthy, plus quick and easy.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 8 whole jarred pickled beets, drained and quartered (about 6 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 4 cups spring salad greens
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted
  • 1 ounce crumbled goat cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 144
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in 1 tablespoon oil and then 1 tablespoon hot water until well-blended. Toss beets in a small bowl with 1 teaspoon of the vinaigrette, and set aside.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°. Toss asparagus with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small shallow baking pan. Arrange in a single layer in pan, and sprinkle with salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; roast in middle of oven, shaking pan occasionally, for 10 minutes or until lightly browned and just tender. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and return to oven for 1 minute or until vinegar is reduced to a glaze.

Step 3

Arrange salad greens, asparagus, and reserved beets on 4 plates, and sprinkle with pine nuts and goat cheese. Drizzle salad with remaining vinaigrette, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.

