Spring Salad of Roasted Asparagus, Goat Cheese, and Toasted Pine Nuts

Whisk together 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in 1 tablespoon oil and then 1 tablespoon hot water until well-blended. Toss beets in a small bowl with 1 teaspoon of the vinaigrette, and set aside.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°. Toss asparagus with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small shallow baking pan. Arrange in a single layer in pan, and sprinkle with salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; roast in middle of oven, shaking pan occasionally, for 10 minutes or until lightly browned and just tender. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and return to oven for 1 minute or until vinegar is reduced to a glaze.