Risotto with Edamame

Photo: Joseph DeLeo; Styling: PJ Mehaffey
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup risotto)
Lidia Bastianich
March 2016

Lidia Bastianich hosts Public Television's Lidia's Italy and is the author of Lidia Cooks from the Heart of Italy.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup finely diced onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 2 cups Arborio rice
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 cups frozen shelled edamame
  • 1/2 cup hot chicken stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 5 1/2 cups broth
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 353
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 192mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet, and sauté onion and shallots for about 6 minutes or until golden. Add rice, and stir to coat 1 minute more. Add wine; stir well. Add edamame, hot chicken stock, and salt. Cook until nearly all liquid is absorbed, stirring constantly. Add 5 1/2 cups broth (1/2 cup at a time), stirring constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding the next. (Rice should be creamy but al dente.) Remove from heat, add butter and 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese; stir well. Season with freshly ground pepper. Top each serving with more cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

