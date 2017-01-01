- Calories per serving 353
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 192mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Risotto with Edamame
Photo: Joseph DeLeo; Styling: PJ Mehaffey
Lidia Bastianich hosts Public Television's Lidia's Italy and is the author of Lidia Cooks from the Heart of Italy.
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet, and sauté onion and shallots for about 6 minutes or until golden. Add rice, and stir to coat 1 minute more. Add wine; stir well. Add edamame, hot chicken stock, and salt. Cook until nearly all liquid is absorbed, stirring constantly. Add 5 1/2 cups broth (1/2 cup at a time), stirring constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding the next. (Rice should be creamy but al dente.) Remove from heat, add butter and 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese; stir well. Season with freshly ground pepper. Top each serving with more cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.