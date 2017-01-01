Edamame-and-Pear Crostini

Preheat oven to 375°. Cook edamame in salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon, and place in ice water; drain. Set aside 1/4 cup whole edamame, and process the rest in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine mashed edamame with reserved whole edamame, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 cup chopped mint, pecorino Romano cheese, salt, and black pepper. Thinly slice baguette, brush lightly with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil; bake for 10 minutes. Top each baguette slice with 1 tablespoon edamame mixture and 2 teaspoons diced, peeled Bartlett pears. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.