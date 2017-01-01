Edamame-and-Pear Crostini

Photo: Joseph DeLeo; Styling: PJ Mehaffey
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 3 crostini)
Donatella Arpaia
March 2016

Donatella Arpaia is the owner of Anthos and Mia Dona in New York City, and a judge on Food Network's The Next Iron Chef.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen shelled edamame
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup grated pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 baguette
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • diced, peeled Bartlett pears
  • Garnish: fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 166mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Cook edamame in salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon, and place in ice water; drain. Set aside 1/4 cup whole edamame, and process the rest in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine mashed edamame with reserved whole edamame, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 cup chopped mint, pecorino Romano cheese, salt, and black pepper. Thinly slice baguette, brush lightly with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil; bake for 10 minutes. Top each baguette slice with 1 tablespoon edamame mixture and 2 teaspoons diced, peeled Bartlett pears. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.

