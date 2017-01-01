Smoked Salmon Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Prick prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below) with fork. Bake at 450° for 10–12 minutes or until crisp. Transfer to rack. Combine cream cheese with chopped fresh dill and lemon juice. Spread mixture on crust. Top with smoked salmon, capers, and sliced red onion. Garnish with fresh dill, if desired. Cut into 5 slices; serve.

Step 2 All About Dough

Step 3 Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.