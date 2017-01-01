Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread 3/4 cup marinara sauce on prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below), and sprinkle with 2 1/2 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (about 3/4 cup). Dollop 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese over pizza, and top with 3 sliced fresh plum tomatoes and 3/4 pound broiled sliced eggplant. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmesan cheese, and bake at 450° for 10–12 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, cut into 5 slices, and serve.

Step 2 All About Dough

Step 3 Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.