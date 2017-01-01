Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Dani Fisher
Yield
Makes 5 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup marinara sauce
  • Refrigerated pizza dough
  • 2 1/2 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 3 plum tomatoes, sliced
  • 3/4 pound eggplant, sliced and broiled
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • Fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 8g

How to Make It

Spread 3/4 cup marinara sauce on prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below), and sprinkle with 2 1/2 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (about 3/4 cup). Dollop 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese over pizza, and top with 3 sliced fresh plum tomatoes and 3/4 pound broiled sliced eggplant. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmesan cheese, and bake at 450° for 10–12 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, cut into 5 slices, and serve.

All About Dough

Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.

Pizza prep: Preheat oven to 450°. Roll out 1 (1-pound) whole-wheat or regular store-bought pizza dough on a lightly floured surface with a floured rolling pin into a 13-inch round or 13- x 12-inch rectangle. Lightly spray a large baking sheet with olive oil; sprinkle with cornmeal. Transfer dough to prepared sheet. Roll up sides 1-inch to form a rim.

