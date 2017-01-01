Potato, Rosemary, and Bacon Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below) with fontina cheese and finely chopped rosemary. Top with new potatoes, chopped rosemary, turkey bacon, and Parmesan cheese. Bake at 450° for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into 5 slices, and serve.

Step 2 All About Dough

Step 3 Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.