Greek Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread marinara sauce on prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below), then top with grape tomatoes, cooked chopped onion, crumbled feta; and shrimp. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through and crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with chopped fresh oregano. Cut into 5 slices, and serve.

Step 2 All About Dough

Step 3 Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.