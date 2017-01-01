- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 6g
Greek Pizza
How to Make It
Spread marinara sauce on prepared dough (see "All About Dough" below), then top with grape tomatoes, cooked chopped onion, crumbled feta; and shrimp. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through and crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with chopped fresh oregano. Cut into 5 slices, and serve.
All About Dough
Where to buy it: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Then follow these directions, add toppings, and bake.
Pizza prep: Preheat oven to 450°. Roll out 1 (1-pound) whole-wheat or regular store-bought pizza dough on a lightly floured surface with a floured rolling pin into a 13-inch round or 13- x 12-inch rectangle. Lightly spray a large baking sheet with olive oil; sprinkle with cornmeal. Transfer dough to prepared sheet. Roll up sides 1-inch to form a rim.