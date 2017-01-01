Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 5 ingredients (through basil).

Step 2 Spoon 1 cup marinara sauce into bottom of an 8-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish. Top with 2 noodles. Spread 3/4 cup cheese mixture over sauce to cover evenly. Arrange 1 1/2 cups roasted vegetables in 1 layer. Spoon 3/4 cup sauce over vegetables, top with 2 noodles, remaining 3/4 cup cheese mixture, 1 1/2 cups vegetables, 2 noodles, and remaining 1 1/4 cups sauce. Cover with foil, and bake for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Remove foil, and sprinkle top with mozzarella. Bake in middle of oven for 20 minutes more or until cheese is melted, sauce is bubbling, and noodles are tender.