Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/6 of lasagna)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 3 cups jarred marinara sauce
  • 7 (6 3/4- x 3 1/2-inch) no-boil lasagna noodles (use 1 noodle to fill in gaps)
  • 3 cups leftover roasted vegetables
  • 1/2 cup coarsely grated part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 391
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 727mg
  • Calcium per serving 379mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 5 ingredients (through basil).

Step 2

Spoon 1 cup marinara sauce into bottom of an 8-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish. Top with 2 noodles. Spread 3/4 cup cheese mixture over sauce to cover evenly. Arrange 1 1/2 cups roasted vegetables in 1 layer. Spoon 3/4 cup sauce over vegetables, top with 2 noodles, remaining 3/4 cup cheese mixture, 1 1/2 cups vegetables, 2 noodles, and remaining 1 1/4 cups sauce. Cover with foil, and bake for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Remove foil, and sprinkle top with mozzarella. Bake in middle of oven for 20 minutes more or until cheese is melted, sauce is bubbling, and noodles are tender.

Step 4

Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting into pieces; serve.

