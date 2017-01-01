Apple-and-Celery Root Salad

Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This fresh fruit salad is simple to prepare and has less than 100 calories so you know you can splurge on its tasty flavors.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 ounce crumbled blue cheese
  • 3 tablespoons chopped chives, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 dashes hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 pound celery root, peeled and cut into matchsticks (about 1 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Granny Smith apples

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 180mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through black pepper). Toss celery root with buttermilk dressing; let stand 15 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, place lemon juice in a bowl. Trim tops and bottoms from apples. Cut apples crosswise into slices, removing seeds and core with a round cookie cutter or paring knife. Transfer apple to bowl with lemon juice, and toss to prevent apple from browning.

Step 3

Starting with apple slices, alternately stack apple with the celery root mixture on each of 4 serving plates. Garnish with additional chives, and serve.

