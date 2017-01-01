- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 180mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Apple-and-Celery Root Salad
Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
This fresh fruit salad is simple to prepare and has less than 100 calories so you know you can splurge on its tasty flavors.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through black pepper). Toss celery root with buttermilk dressing; let stand 15 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, place lemon juice in a bowl. Trim tops and bottoms from apples. Cut apples crosswise into slices, removing seeds and core with a round cookie cutter or paring knife. Transfer apple to bowl with lemon juice, and toss to prevent apple from browning.
Step 3
Starting with apple slices, alternately stack apple with the celery root mixture on each of 4 serving plates. Garnish with additional chives, and serve.