Chinese Chicken-Cabbage Salad with Peanut Sauce

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Cat Cora
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup bottled Thai peanut sauce
  • 1/2 head napa cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 4 scallions, green and white parts thinly sliced
  • 1 whole rotisserie chicken, cooled completely and shredded (about 4 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 275mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

Whisk together rice wine vinegar, olive oil, sesame oil, and peanut sauce in a medium bowl; set aside. Toss together cabbage, shredded carrot, 4 thinly sliced scallions, and chicken in a large salad bowl. Pour the peanut sauce dressing over the cabbage salad, and toss together until all of the ingredients are evenly coated. Season salad with freshly ground black pepper, and evenly sprinkle with black sesame seeds and 2 thinly sliced scallions. Divide the salad among 6 plates; serve.

