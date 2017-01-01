Chinese Chicken-Cabbage Salad with Peanut Sauce

Whisk together rice wine vinegar, olive oil, sesame oil, and peanut sauce in a medium bowl; set aside. Toss together cabbage, shredded carrot, 4 thinly sliced scallions, and chicken in a large salad bowl. Pour the peanut sauce dressing over the cabbage salad, and toss together until all of the ingredients are evenly coated. Season salad with freshly ground black pepper, and evenly sprinkle with black sesame seeds and 2 thinly sliced scallions. Divide the salad among 6 plates; serve.