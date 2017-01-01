- Calories per serving 384
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 515mg
- Calcium per serving 171mg
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 500°. Sauté yellow and red bell peppers in olive oil. Roll out a pizza dough to a 15-inch round, and top dough with mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, and sautéed bell peppers. Bake the pizza for about 12 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. While the pizza is cooking, cut 1 1/2 cups breast meat from a rotisserie chicken into bite-size pieces. Toss the warm chicken pieces with heated bottled barbecue sauce. Remove the pizza from the oven, and evenly arrange the chicken on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and top with parsley. Cut pizza into slices; serve.