Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Preheat oven to 500°. Sauté yellow and red bell peppers in olive oil. Roll out a pizza dough to a 15-inch round, and top dough with mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, and sautéed bell peppers. Bake the pizza for about 12 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. While the pizza is cooking, cut 1 1/2 cups breast meat from a rotisserie chicken into bite-size pieces. Toss the warm chicken pieces with heated bottled barbecue sauce. Remove the pizza from the oven, and evenly arrange the chicken on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and top with parsley. Cut pizza into slices; serve.