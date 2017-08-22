- Calories per serving 387
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 431mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Salmon Cakes with Dill Sauce
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total Time: 40 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Mix salmon, wheat berries, whole-wheat breadcrumbs, and 3 egg whites. Form into 8 patties; chill for 15 minutes. Dip cakes in remaining egg white and dredge in panko.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 425°. Combine yogurt, dill, and lemon juice; set aside.
Step 3
Bake salmon cakes in middle of oven for 15 minutes or until heated through and tops are golden. Preheat broiler; brown tops of cakes for 10–20 seconds. Serve with cucumbers, pickled ginger, and dill sauce.