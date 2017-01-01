- Calories per serving 353
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 69g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 207mg
- Calcium per serving 101mg
Cheesy Polenta with Roasted Vegetables
Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total Time: 40 minutes.
Step 1
Preheat broiler. In batches, place eggplant, bell peppers, and zucchini on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Broil for 3–4 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to plate; set aside.
Step 2
Bring chicken broth and water to a boil in a pan; slowly whisk in polenta. Simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in goat cheese and 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.
Step 3
Spoon polenta into 4 bowls; top evenly with vegetables (1 cup each), basil, and remaining 1 tablespoon Parmesan.