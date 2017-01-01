- Calories per serving 363
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 305mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Pork-and-Black Bean Tacos
Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
This taco is filled with pork, mashed sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts leftover from another meal. Adding southwestern ingredients punches up these flavors.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Wrap pork in foil, and heat for 15 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, cook next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a skillet, stirring, for 7 minutes or until hot. Add vinegar.
Step 3
Blend sweet potatoes with chipotle chiles in a separate bowl.
Step 4
Slice pork thinly. Fill taco shells with mashed sweet potatoes, sprout mixture, pork, and red onion. Serve with sour cream and lime wedges.