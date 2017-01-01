Pork-and-Black Bean Tacos

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This taco is filled with pork, mashed sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts leftover from another meal. Adding southwestern ingredients punches up these flavors.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups leftover pork tenderloin
  • 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup leftover cooked Brussels sprouts
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 cup leftover mashed sweet potatoes, heated
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 8 corn taco shells
  • 1/4 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 2 limes, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 363
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 305mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Wrap pork in foil, and heat for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, cook next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a skillet, stirring, for 7 minutes or until hot. Add vinegar.

Step 3

Blend sweet potatoes with chipotle chiles in a separate bowl.

Step 4

Slice pork thinly. Fill taco shells with mashed sweet potatoes, sprout mixture, pork, and red onion. Serve with sour cream and lime wedges.

