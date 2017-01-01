Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (plus leftovers) (serving size: 4 1/2 ounces pork, 3/4 cup sprouts, and 1/2 cup sweet potatoes)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This one-recipe meal serves up a delicious plate of pork tenderloin slices, mashed sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds Brussels sprouts
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, plus extra for pan
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes
  • 2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed
  • 4 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions (green part only)
  • 3 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 265mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Cut sprouts into 1/4-inch-thick slices; toss on a baking sheet with next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Roast in upper third of oven, stirring occasionally for 25 minutes or until crisp and tender; set aside.

Step 2

Reduce oven temperature to 400°. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork, and wrap in foil. Roast in middle of oven for 1 hour 15 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel. Mash until almost smooth; cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Meanwhile, place tenderloins on a lightly oiled baking sheet; spread each with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise. Toss panko, scallions, and horseradish in a bowl; pat onto tops and sides of pork. Roast in lower third of oven for 45 minutes while potatoes bake.

Step 4

Transfer pork to a cutting board. Cover with foil; let stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, reheat Brussels sprouts in pan for 5 minutes or until hot. Transfer to a bowl; toss with lime juice. Cut 1 tenderloin and one-fourth of the other into slices. Evenly divide half the sprouts and mashed sweet potatoes among 4 plates; serve with sliced pork.

