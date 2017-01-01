Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°. Cut sprouts into 1/4-inch-thick slices; toss on a baking sheet with next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Roast in upper third of oven, stirring occasionally for 25 minutes or until crisp and tender; set aside.

Step 2 Reduce oven temperature to 400°. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork, and wrap in foil. Roast in middle of oven for 1 hour 15 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel. Mash until almost smooth; cover and keep warm.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place tenderloins on a lightly oiled baking sheet; spread each with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise. Toss panko, scallions, and horseradish in a bowl; pat onto tops and sides of pork. Roast in lower third of oven for 45 minutes while potatoes bake.