Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
23 minutes
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 pot pie)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 cups shredded leftover chicken
  • 2 cups leftover roasted root vegetables, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 fresh sage leaves
  • 1 large egg white, beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 321mg
  • Calcium per serving 193mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Roll out puff pastry to 1/4-inch thick, and cut into 4 (6-inch) rounds to fit over 1-cup ovenproof bowls. Keep pastry covered and chilled.

Step 2

Heat butter and oil in a medium saucepan over moderate heat; add flour, and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Add the milk in a slow stream while whisking constantly; bring the mixture to a simmer. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in next 6 ingredients (through pepper). Spoon mixture into ovenproof bowls. Top bowls with pastry, pressing against the outside edge of the bowls to seal. Place a sage leaf on top of pastry, and brush with egg white.

Step 3

Bake pot pies on a baking sheet in middle of oven for 17 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up