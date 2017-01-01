Lemon-and-Sage Roasted Chicken

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 45 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (plus leftovers) (serving size: 1/8 of chicken and 1/2 cup roasted vegetables)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This roasted chicken recipe is incredibly flavorful when cooked to perfection and pairs well with fresh, seasonal vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 2 lemons, thinly sliced
  • 6 fresh sage leaves
  • 1 (6-pound) chicken
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 pound parsnips, peeled and trimmed
  • 3/4 pound carrots, peeled and trimmed
  • 1/2 pound turnips, peeled and trimmed
  • 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 292
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 96mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 120mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Place 6 lemon slices and sage leaves under skin of chicken. Put remaining lemon into cavity. Tie legs together with twine, and tuck wings under. Brush 1 teaspoon oil over chicken. Place chicken in roasting pan; roast in lower third of oven for 1 hour 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, cut root vegetables into matchsticks. Toss with potatoes in a baking pan with remaining oil and thyme. Roast, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes or until tender.

Step 3

Remove skin from chicken. Discard lemons from cavity. Slice enough chicken to serve 4 (such as breasts), and serve with half of vegetables.

