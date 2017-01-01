- Calories per serving 180
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Sugars per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 64mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits
Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain. Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids, called catechins, in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.
How to Make It
Spoon 1 tablespoon fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed, into each of 4 parfait glasses. Spoon 1/4 cup nonfat Greek-style yogurt over berries in each glass, then top each with 1 teaspoon mini dark-chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon oat granola, and a sprinkling of chopped walnuts. Add another layer of the berries, yogurt, chocolate, walnuts, and granola to each glass; serve.