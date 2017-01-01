Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits

Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain. Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids, called catechins, in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.

