Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits

Photo: Charles Masters
Yield
4 servings
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain. Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids, called catechins, in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.

Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain. Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids, called catechins, in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed
  • 2 cups nonfat Greek-style yogurt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons mini dark-chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup oat granola
  • Chopped walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Sugars per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 64mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Spoon 1 tablespoon fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed, into each of 4 parfait glasses. Spoon 1/4 cup nonfat Greek-style yogurt over berries in each glass, then top each with 1 teaspoon mini dark-chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon oat granola, and a sprinkling of chopped walnuts. Add another layer of the berries, yogurt, chocolate, walnuts, and granola to each glass; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up