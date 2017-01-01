Red Bean-and-Olive Oil Dip

Photo: Charles Masters
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Here's a satisfying and slimming snack that can be a dip or a spread: Beans and avocado are loaded with filling fiber—and the oleic acid in olive oil may trigger tummy hormones that increase the feeling of fullness between meals.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans
  • 1/2 cup low-fat Greek-style yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon sliced scallions (green part only)
  • 1/2 cup diced avocado
  • Additional extra-virgin olive oil
  • Baked whole-grain tortilla chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 116
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Rinse and drain kidney beans and place in the bowl of a food processor. Add yogurt, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, pepper, and cumin; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish or bowl, and top with sliced scallions. Top with avocado, and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired. Serve with baked whole-grain tortilla chips.

