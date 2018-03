Wild Salmon and Brown Rice Bowl

Place water and frozen broccoli florets in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 5 minutes or until cooked; drain, set aside, and keep warm. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add minced shallot, and cook about 1 minute or until golden. Add fish sauce, soy sauce, and grated fresh ginger; stir. In 2 batches, add salmon fillets, and cook for 6 minutes per side or until opaque. Transfer salmon to a plate using a wide spatula; keep warm. Add honey to pan, and cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Heat up brown rice, and divide among 4 serving bowls. Top each bowl with 1/2 cup broccoli and 1 salmon fillet. Drizzle ginger sauce over bowl, sprinkle with black sesame seeds; serve.