- Calories per serving 87
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 71mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Cinnamon Streusel Crisps
John Kernick
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°; place rack in center of oven. Freeze sugar cookie dough 1 hour. Remove from freezer, and place on cutting board. Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices (about 28–32 slices); arrange 2 inches apart on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Combine brown sugar, chopped pecans, cinnamon, and, if desired, nutmeg in a small mixing bowl. Top cookies with 3/4 teaspoon streusel. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are crisp and browned. Let cool on baking sheet 3 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.