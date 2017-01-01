White Peppermint Snowballs

John Kernick
Yield
Makes 48 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Sandra Lee
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 9 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16.5-ounce) package refrigerated sugar cookie dough (at room temperature)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons crushed hard peppermint candies
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 61
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 42mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Cut sugar cookie dough into 8 pieces. Combine the dough pieces, 1/4 cup crushed hard peppermint candies, and 1/2 cup powdered sugar in a bowl or electric mixer. Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Coat hands in flour, and roll chilled dough into 1/2-inch diameter balls. Place the balls 2 inches apart on parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Bake for 9-10 minutes or until set. Cool cookies slightly on cooling rack. While cookies are still warm, sprinkle the tops with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons crushed hard peppermint candies.

