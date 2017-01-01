- Calories per serving 61
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 42mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
White Peppermint Snowballs
John Kernick
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 9 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Cut sugar cookie dough into 8 pieces. Combine the dough pieces, 1/4 cup crushed hard peppermint candies, and 1/2 cup powdered sugar in a bowl or electric mixer. Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Coat hands in flour, and roll chilled dough into 1/2-inch diameter balls. Place the balls 2 inches apart on parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Bake for 9-10 minutes or until set. Cool cookies slightly on cooling rack. While cookies are still warm, sprinkle the tops with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons crushed hard peppermint candies.