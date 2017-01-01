Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Last-minute guests coming over for nibbles? Just five minutes of prep and an hour of freezer time will net you a fantastic dessert or homemade gift. If you don't have the ingredients above, substitute any type of nut or dried fruit you have on hand.

Ingredients

  • 2 (3-ounce) chocolate bars
  • 3/4 cup unsalted shelled pistachios
  • 1/2 cup chopped dried cherries
  • Unsalted shelled pistachios and dried cherry bits

How to Make It

Chop chocolate bars; place in a glass bowl. Microwave on high for 1-minute increments, stirring with a spatula in between, until the chocolate is completely smooth. Stir in 3/4 cup unsalted shelled pistachios and 1/2 cup chopped dried cherries. Spread mixture onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, sprinkle on a few more pistachios and cherry bits, and freeze for 1 hour or until firm. Break into pieces and serve.

