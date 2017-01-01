Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark
John Kernick
Last-minute guests coming over for nibbles? Just five minutes of prep and an hour of freezer time will net you a fantastic dessert or homemade gift. If you don't have the ingredients above, substitute any type of nut or dried fruit you have on hand.
How to Make It
Chop chocolate bars; place in a glass bowl. Microwave on high for 1-minute increments, stirring with a spatula in between, until the chocolate is completely smooth. Stir in 3/4 cup unsalted shelled pistachios and 1/2 cup chopped dried cherries. Spread mixture onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, sprinkle on a few more pistachios and cherry bits, and freeze for 1 hour or until firm. Break into pieces and serve.