Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 5 clementines or 2 navel oranges
  • 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 cups winter salad greens (such as baby spinach, romaine, and endive)
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (about 1 pomegranate)
  • 1/4 cup pistachios
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled goat cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 58mg
  • Calcium per serving 103mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Segment 2 clementines or 1 navel orange, and set aside. Juice the remaining citrus fruit. (You should have about 1/3 cup juice.)

Step 2

Whisk together juice, vinegar, and honey in a serving bowl. Pour oil in slowly, whisking until well-combined. Add salad greens to bowl, and toss gently to combine.

Step 3

Divide salad among 4 plates, and sprinkle evenly with pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and goat cheese. Top with reserved citrus segments. Serve.

