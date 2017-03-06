- Calories per serving 209
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 58mg
- Calcium per serving 103mg
Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese
Prep: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Segment 2 clementines or 1 navel orange, and set aside. Juice the remaining citrus fruit. (You should have about 1/3 cup juice.)
Step 2
Whisk together juice, vinegar, and honey in a serving bowl. Pour oil in slowly, whisking until well-combined. Add salad greens to bowl, and toss gently to combine.
Step 3
Divide salad among 4 plates, and sprinkle evenly with pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and goat cheese. Top with reserved citrus segments. Serve.