- Calories per serving 428
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 267mg
- Calcium per serving 161mg
Orecchiette with Roasted Broccoli and Walnuts
Kan Kanbayashi
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta, and return to the pot.
Step 3
Toss together broccoli and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, tossing once, 18–20 minutes or until the broccoli is tender.
Step 4
Toss the pasta with the broccoli mixture, butter, and 1/2 cup reserved pasta water. (Add more water if the pasta seems dry.) Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before serving.
adapted from Real Simple