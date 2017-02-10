Lemony Shrimp with White Beans and Couscous

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
March 2016

Shrimp is everyone's favorite quick-cooking seafood. When you add in hearty cannellini beans and couscous, you get a company-worthy, one-pot meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) box couscous (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed
  • 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 482
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 73g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 178mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 663mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a pan. Add couscous and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and scallions; cook 30 seconds. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring, 3 minutes or until they begin to turn pink.

Step 3

Stir in beans, parsley, lemon juice, remaining butter, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with the couscous.

adapted from Real Simple

