- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 412mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Chicken with Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Kan Kanbayashi
This low-fat chicken recipe is packed full of nutrients and features skillet chicken served alongside a salad of roasted sweet potatoes and spinach.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Toss together the sweet potatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20–25 minutes or until tender.
Step 3
Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook for 5–6 minutes per side or until chicken is golden and cooked through.
Step 4
Toss the sweet potato–onion mixture with spinach and fresh lime juice. Serve warm with chicken.
adapted from Real Simple