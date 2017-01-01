Pulled-Pork Tacos

Kan Kanbayashi
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 3 tacos)
Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups bottled salsa, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) boneless pork butt or shoulder, trimmed
  • 18 corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 574
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 126mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 818mg
  • Calcium per serving 123mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 5 ingredients (through salt) in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the pork, and turn to coat.

Step 2

Cook pork, covered, on high for 4–5 hours or on low for 7–8 hours, or until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350° 20 minutes before serving. Stack the tortillas, and wrap in foil. Bake for 15 minutes or until warm.

Step 4

Shred the pork with 2 forks, and stir meat into the cooking liquid. Serve shredded pork with warm tortillas, cilantro, sour cream, lime, and extra salsa.

adapted from Real Simple

