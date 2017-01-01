- Calories per serving 574
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 126mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 818mg
- Calcium per serving 123mg
Pulled-Pork Tacos
Kan Kanbayashi
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the first 5 ingredients (through salt) in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the pork, and turn to coat.
Step 2
Cook pork, covered, on high for 4–5 hours or on low for 7–8 hours, or until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 350° 20 minutes before serving. Stack the tortillas, and wrap in foil. Bake for 15 minutes or until warm.
Step 4
Shred the pork with 2 forks, and stir meat into the cooking liquid. Serve shredded pork with warm tortillas, cilantro, sour cream, lime, and extra salsa.
adapted from Real Simple