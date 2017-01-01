Pear-Cranberry Pie with Granola

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly flour your fingers. With one hand, bring your thumb and index finger together on the edge of the crust of the prepared dough to form small peaks all the way around. Use your other hand to stabilize the pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.

Step 2 Toss together pears and next 6 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl. Spoon filling into dough, and sprinkle with cranberry granola. Brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in middle of oven 50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and pears are tender. (If crust is becoming too brown, cover with foil.)