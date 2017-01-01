- Calories per serving 331
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 198mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Sweet Potato Pie with Pumpkinseed Crunch
In this pie, sweet potatoes are dressed up with maple syrup, ginger, and nutmeg. It's the perfect dessert for any fall occasion, not to mention on the lighter side.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, press down edges with floured fork tines, leaving 1-inch between crimping. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.
Line bottom of dough with foil; top with pie weights. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until set. Remove weights and foil, and return to oven. Bake 8-10 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.
Whisk together mashed sweet potato with whole eggs, 1 egg white, 1/2 cup maple syrup, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Spoon into shell, and brush edges with remaining egg white; sprinkle with sugar. Bake in middle of oven 40 minutes or until set. (If crust is becoming too brown, cover with foil.) Transfer to a wire rack.
Spray a piece of foil with cooking spray. Toast pumpkinseeds in a skillet 1-2 minutes or until syrup has reduced and seeds are golden. Transfer to foil; spread in 1 layer. Let cool 15 minutes. Crumble, and garnish pie. Slice and serve.