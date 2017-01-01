Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Cheese Pie

Kate Sears
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Boost your immune system while satisfying your sweet tooth by first roasting the grapes in this delicious marscapone cheese pie recipe.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado or raw sugar
  • 1 1/4 pounds red grapes (about 4 cups)
  • 4 ounces (1/4 cup) mascarpone cheese, softened
  • 2 ounces block-style 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons red currant jam, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 98mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, cut into edges with scissors at intersecting 45-degree angles to form pointed pieces of fringe. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.

Step 2

Line bottom of dough with foil; arrange pie weights on foil. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until just set. Remove weights and foil; brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Return to oven; bake 10-15 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.

Step 3

Turn oven up to 400°. Arrange grapes in 1 layer on an 18- x 13-inch baking pan. Bake in middle of oven 10 minutes or until grapes begin to release juices but are still intact. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.

Step 4

Whisk together mascarpone and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla) in a bowl until well-combined. Spread filling into cooled pie shell, and top with roasted grapes. Brush grapes with jam. Slice and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up