- Calories per serving 298
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 84mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Classic Apple Pie
This healthy version of classic apple pie features a homemade pie crust and crisp fresh apples. The crust is topped with turbinado sugar and the filling is brushed with jam for extra flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly flour your fingers. With one hand, bring your thumb and index finger together on the edge of the crust of prepared dough to form small peaks all the way around. Use your other hand to stabilize the pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.
Toss together apples and next 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a bowl. Arrange filling in dough in concentric circles. Brush top edges of dough with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in middle of oven for 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender. (If crust is becoming too brown, cover with foil.)
Transfer to a wire rack, and brush filling with jam; let cool. Slice and serve slightly warm or cool.