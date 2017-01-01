Classic Apple Pie

Kate Sears
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This healthy version of classic apple pie features a homemade pie crust and crisp fresh apples. The crust is topped with turbinado sugar and the filling is brushed with jam for extra flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 2 1/2 pounds mixed apples (such as Gala and Granny Smith), peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado or raw sugar
  • 2 tablespoons apricot jam, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly flour your fingers. With one hand, bring your thumb and index finger together on the edge of the crust of prepared dough to form small peaks all the way around. Use your other hand to stabilize the pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.

Step 2

Toss together apples and next 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a bowl. Arrange filling in dough in concentric circles. Brush top edges of dough with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in middle of oven for 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender. (If crust is becoming too brown, cover with foil.)

Step 3

Transfer to a wire rack, and brush filling with jam; let cool. Slice and serve slightly warm or cool.

