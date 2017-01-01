Perfect Pie Dough

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the first 5 ingredients in a food processor; process until blended. Add butter and cream cheese, and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add cold water and lemon juice, and pulse just until dough begins to form.

Step 2 Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and form into a flat disk (do not overwork). Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap, and let chill 1 hour or up to 2 days.