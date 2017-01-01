Perfect Pie Dough
Prep: 15 minutes; Chill: 1 hour.
How to Make It
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a food processor; process until blended. Add butter and cream cheese, and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add cold water and lemon juice, and pulse just until dough begins to form.
Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and form into a flat disk (do not overwork). Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap, and let chill 1 hour or up to 2 days.
Spray a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Roll out dough into a 13-inch round on a floured surface with a floured rolling pin, and transfer to a pie plate.