Perfect Pie Dough

Yield
Makes 1 (9-inch) piecrust
Prep: 15 minutes; Chill: 1 hour.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 5 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 3 tablespoons 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons very cold water
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • All-purpose flour (to roll out dough)
  • Cooking spray

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a food processor; process until blended. Add butter and cream cheese, and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add cold water and lemon juice, and pulse just until dough begins to form.

Step 2

Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and form into a flat disk (do not overwork). Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap, and let chill 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Step 3

Spray a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Roll out dough into a 13-inch round on a floured surface with a floured rolling pin, and transfer to a pie plate.

