Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie

Kate Sears
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 58 minutes; Chill: 1 hour.

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado or raw sugar
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 cup light sour cream
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup toasted, chopped hazelnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 346
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 69mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 211mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, press down edges with floured fork tines, leaving 1-inch between crimping. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.

Step 2

Line bottom of dough with foil; arrange pie weights on foil. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until set. Remove weights and foil; brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Return to oven; bake 8-10 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.

Step 3

Turn oven down to 325°. Bring milk, granulated sugar, and salt to a simmer in a pan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate, and let stand 5 minutes. Whisk until melted. Whisk in sour cream, then whisk in egg yolks and vanilla.

Step 4

Pour filling into crust, and smooth top with a spatula. Bake in middle of oven 25-35 minutes or until just set. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, and chill until firm, at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Top with toasted hazelnuts; slice and serve.

