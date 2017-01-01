- Calories per serving 346
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 69mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 211mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 58 minutes; Chill: 1 hour.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, press down edges with floured fork tines, leaving 1-inch between crimping. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.
Line bottom of dough with foil; arrange pie weights on foil. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until set. Remove weights and foil; brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Return to oven; bake 8-10 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.
Turn oven down to 325°. Bring milk, granulated sugar, and salt to a simmer in a pan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate, and let stand 5 minutes. Whisk until melted. Whisk in sour cream, then whisk in egg yolks and vanilla.
Pour filling into crust, and smooth top with a spatula. Bake in middle of oven 25-35 minutes or until just set. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, and chill until firm, at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Top with toasted hazelnuts; slice and serve.