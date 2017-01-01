Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, press down edges with floured fork tines, leaving 1-inch between crimping. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.

Step 2 Line bottom of dough with foil; arrange pie weights on foil. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until set. Remove weights and foil; brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Return to oven; bake 8-10 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.

Step 3 Turn oven down to 325°. Bring milk, granulated sugar, and salt to a simmer in a pan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate, and let stand 5 minutes. Whisk until melted. Whisk in sour cream, then whisk in egg yolks and vanilla.