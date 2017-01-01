Garlic-Ginger Shrimp

Warm vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add shrimp and rice wine or dry white wine to the pan, and raise the heat to medium-high. Cook 3 minutes more or until the shrimp turn pink on both sides and are opaque. Add chopped scallions to pan, and toss well to combine. Divide brown rice and shrimp mixture evenly among 4 serving bowls.