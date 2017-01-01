Garlic-Ginger Shrimp

Kate Sears
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Mark Bittman
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons grated or minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound frozen medium shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined
  • 1/4 cup rice wine or dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 cups hot cooked brown rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 311
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Warm vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add shrimp and rice wine or dry white wine to the pan, and raise the heat to medium-high. Cook 3 minutes more or until the shrimp turn pink on both sides and are opaque. Add chopped scallions to pan, and toss well to combine. Divide brown rice and shrimp mixture evenly among 4 serving bowls.

