I Ricchi e i Poveri (The Rich and the Poor)

Add 1/2 cup white wine or dry vermouth, 1/4 cup water, and bay leaf in a pan; cook over medium-high heat. When liquid starts to bubble, add shrimp; cook 3 minutes. Add beans, and cook until hot. Drain shrimp and beans and transfer to bowl; discard bay leaf. Add olive oil and toss. Add 1 teaspoon white wine or dry vermouth, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Top with chopped fresh parsley.