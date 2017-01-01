Tomato and Shrimp Stew

Kate Sears
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Alex Guarnaschelli
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, diced (about 3 cups)
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 1 (26-ounce) can whole tomatoes
  • Dash of sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 pound frozen medium shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 pound cooked pasta
  • Garnish: additional basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 574mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Cook onion and garlic in 1 tablespoon warm olive oil until tender. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and a dash of sugar; cook 10 minutes. Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper, to taste, and sauté with 1 tablespoon warm olive oil in a separate pan for 3 minutes or until opaque. Add shrimp to tomato mixture, and toss with cooked pasta. Garnish with additional basil.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up