- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 147mg
- Calcium per serving 133mg
Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette
Lori Powell
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Place the nuts on a baking sheet in middle of oven. Bake for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Set aside.
Step 3
Coat a 13- x 9-inch nonstick baking pan with cooking spray. Place squash on pan, cut sides down. Cover with foil, and roast in middle of oven about 20 minutes or until tender.
Step 4
Whisk together the maple syrup, vinegar, and mustard in a serving bowl until blended. Add greens, and toss until well-combined.
Step 5
Divide the dressed greens onto each of 4 plates, and surround with 2 squash wedges. Sprinkle evenly with nuts and Parmesan; serve.