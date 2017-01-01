- Calories per serving 198
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 26mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears
Leigh Beisch
Step 1
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Pour butter into a large baking pan. Tilt pan to coat with the butter. Arrange pears in one layer, cut sides down. Roast 20-25 minutes or until tender when pierced with a knife.
Step 2
Combine vinegar and honey. Spoon mixture over pears, and bake 5 minutes more. Arrange pear halves on each of 10 dessert plates. Spoon pan juices over top, add pepper and 1/4 cup ice cream; serve.