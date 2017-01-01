Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 10 servings (serving size: 1/2 pear, 1/4 cup ice cream, and sauce)
Diane Morgan
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 5 firm-ripe Bosc pears, halved lengthwise (leave stems intact), and cored
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2/3 cup honey
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups low-fat ice cream (such as Edy's; 1 1/4 pints)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 26mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Pour butter into a large baking pan. Tilt pan to coat with the butter. Arrange pears in one layer, cut sides down. Roast 20-25 minutes or until tender when pierced with a knife.

Step 2

Combine vinegar and honey. Spoon mixture over pears, and bake 5 minutes more. Arrange pear halves on each of 10 dessert plates. Spoon pan juices over top, add pepper and 1/4 cup ice cream; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up