- Calories per serving 101
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 255mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Green Beans with Lemon-Butter Breadcrumbs
Leigh Beisch
Spiced breadcrumbs add a crunchy twist to traditional green beans. Remember this one for your next holiday recipe update.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add panko; stir constantly for 2 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat. Stir in zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 2
Fill a large saucepan 2/3 full of water; bring to a boil. Add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add beans; cook 2 minutes. Fill a large bowl 2/3 full of ice water. Transfer beans to ice water to cool; drain.
Step 3
Add oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add beans; sauté, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until heated. Add lemon juice and almonds; sauté 1 minute. Season with pepper. Add panko topping; serve.