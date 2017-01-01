Green Beans with Lemon-Butter Breadcrumbs

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Diane Morgan
March 2016

Spiced breadcrumbs add a crunchy twist to traditional green beans. Remember this one for your next holiday recipe update.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt, plus 1/4 teaspoon, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 101
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 255mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add panko; stir constantly for 2 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat. Stir in zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2

Fill a large saucepan 2/3 full of water; bring to a boil. Add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add beans; cook 2 minutes. Fill a large bowl 2/3 full of ice water. Transfer beans to ice water to cool; drain.

Step 3

Add oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add beans; sauté, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until heated. Add lemon juice and almonds; sauté 1 minute. Season with pepper. Add panko topping; serve.

