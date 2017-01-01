Green Beans with Lemon-Butter Breadcrumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add panko; stir constantly for 2 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat. Stir in zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2 Fill a large saucepan 2/3 full of water; bring to a boil. Add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add beans; cook 2 minutes. Fill a large bowl 2/3 full of ice water. Transfer beans to ice water to cool; drain.