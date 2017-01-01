Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Diane Morgan
March 2016

This fresh cranberry salsa is a must for your Thanksgiving table. Serve it year round atop pork tenderloin and chicken dishes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) package fresh cranberries, picked over and stems removed
  • 2 finely diced large celery stalks
  • 1 finely diced small white onion
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced*
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 67
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 56mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Process the cranberries in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Transfer the cranberries to a medium bowl, and add the remaining ingredients. Stir the mixture well to combine.

Step 2

Transfer the cranberry mixture to a serving bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 3

* For spicier salsa, include the seeds and ribs from the jalapeño. Or use a serrano chile, which has more heat.

