Savory Breadsticks

Noel Barnhurst
Yield
(serving size: 1 breadstick)
Mary Cech
March 2016

Whip up this faster (but just as scrumptious) version that uses frozen puff pastry.

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough
  • 1 egg white, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 69
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 211mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Thaw 1 sheet puff pastry dough according to package directions, and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Brush pastry with beaten egg white, then sprinkle with lemon zest, chopped fresh thyme, and sea salt. Cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips with a pizza cutter; transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 14-15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Adapted from: Savory Baking: Warm and Inspiring Recipes for Crisp, Crumbly, Flaky Pastries (Chronicle)

