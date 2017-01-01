Spiced Pecan and Roasted Pear Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Toast the nuts in the oven 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer the nuts to a bowl, and toss with 1/4 teaspoon garam masala and the salt.

Step 2 Halve and core the pears. Cut each half into 3 wedges. Lightly coat a nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange pear wedges on their sides on prepared pan, and sprinkle tops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon garam masala. Roast pears in the middle of the oven, turning once, about 20 minutes or until tender and golden brown.

Step 3 Whisk together the vinegar and the next 3 ingredients (through olive oil) in a small bowl.