- Calories per serving 123
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 36mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 184mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Chicken Lavash Wraps
Frances Janisch
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Ribbon cucumber with a vegetable peeler; discard core and tough outer skin. Toss ribbons in a bowl with coleslaw mix, onion slices, vinegar, chopped pickled ginger, ginger juice, and sesame oil to coat. Let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, for flavors to combine.
Step 2
Cut lavash into 4 equal pieces, and line each with one-fourth of sliced chicken; top with one-fourth of salad mixture. Bring sides of lavash together, and spear with wooden picks. Serve.