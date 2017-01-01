Carrot-Ginger Soup

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds carrots
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned rice wine vinegar, divided
  • 3 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted and divided
  • 2 large garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 157mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel carrots. Ribbon 1 carrot with a vegetable peeler, and transfer to a bowl. Toss ribbons with 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, for garnish; set aside.

Step 2

Cut remaining carrots crosswise into 1-inch pieces, and add to a medium saucepan with 2 inches of water to cover. Bring water to a boil, and simmer carrots 15 minutes. Add garlic cloves, and simmer 5 minutes more or until carrots are very tender.

Step 3

Using a slotted spoon, transfer carrots and garlic to a food processor. Purée carrots and garlic, 3 cups cooking water, and ginger until smooth. Transfer to a saucepan, and stir in remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar and sesame oil. Bring soup to simmer.

Step 4

Ladle soup into 4 bowls, and garnish with carrot ribbons and remaining 2 teaspoons sesame seeds.

Step 5

Time-saver alert! Make a double batch of this soup and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months. Just thaw, heat, and serve for a last-minute dinner.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up