- Calories per serving 102
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 531mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Turkey-and-Swiss Radicchio Cups
Frances Janisch
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together first 3 ingredients (through mustard) in a medium bowl. Add cheese and next 3 ingredients (through celery), and toss to combine.
Step 2
Fill the radicchio leaves evenly with the apple mixture and turkey slices. Garnish with chives, if desired, and serve immediately.