Turkey-and-Swiss Radicchio Cups

Frances Janisch
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 radicchio cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 ounces Gruyère cheese, cut into matchsticks
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks
  • 6 ounces peeled jicama, cut into matchsticks
  • 1 small celery stalk, cut into matchsticks
  • 8 radicchio leaves (from 1 small head)
  • 6 ounces cooked sliced smoked turkey
  • Fresh chives, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 102
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 531mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together first 3 ingredients (through mustard) in a medium bowl. Add cheese and next 3 ingredients (through celery), and toss to combine.

Step 2

Fill the radicchio leaves evenly with the apple mixture and turkey slices. Garnish with chives, if desired, and serve immediately.

