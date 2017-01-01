Apple-Butternut Squash Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Spread oil in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish; place squash on half of pan, cut sides down. Arrange apples, onions, and mushrooms in 1 layer on other half of pan. Roast in middle of oven 45 minutes or until tender.

Step 2 Remove from oven. Turn squash cut side up to cool. When cool enough to handle, purée squash in a food processor in batches with broth, Parmesan, garlic, half of the onions and apples, and three-fourths of the mushrooms until smooth. Transfer purée to a large saucepan.

Step 3 Add remaining roasted apples and onions to pan with 1 cup water to reach desired consistency. Bring to a simmer. Ladle into 4 bowls, garnish with apple slices, remaining mushrooms, and pine nuts. Serve immediately.